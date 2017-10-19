Edition:
Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)

ALVG.DE on Xetra

196.70EUR
2:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.30 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€197.00
Open
€197.20
Day's High
€197.35
Day's Low
€196.25
Volume
231,003
Avg. Vol
1,137,296
52-wk High
€197.35
52-wk Low
€135.45

About

Allianz SE is a financial service company. The Company is the holding company of the Allianz Group (Allianz SE and its subsidiaries). The Company's segments include Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Company provides a range of reinsurance coverage, primarily to Allianz insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): €86,476.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 446.10
Dividend: 7.60
Yield (%): 3.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.41 10.90
ROE: -- 4.16 14.09

Latest News about ALVG.DE

UPDATE 1-EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 19)

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

19 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life​

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 German insurer Allianz said its Taiwan business had agreed to sell part of its traditional life insurance portfolio to China Life Insurance .

19 Oct 2017

Exclusive: F2i seeks $3.5 billion in record fundraising by Italian fund

MILAN Italian infrastructure fund F2i is in talks with investors to raise at least 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in what would be the biggest ever fundraising by an Italian investment firm, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

18 Oct 2017

Allianz, Shapoorji Pallonji partner to set up $500 million India fund

German insurer Allianz SE said it had partnered with Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group to set up a $500 million real-estate fund aimed at the office market in India.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Allianz names ‍Carsten Quitter Group Chief Investment Officer

* ‍CARSTEN QUITTER NAMED ALLIANZ GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND AIM MANAGING DIRECTOR​

10 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 5)

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

05 Oct 2017

Allianz has no plans to join rivals in selling run-off life insurance

MUNICH, Oct 4 Germany's Allianz has no plans to follow rivals by putting life insurance books up for sale, a senior official said on Wednesday.

04 Oct 2017

China's Geely to take control of Denmark's Saxo Bank

COPENHAGEN Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will increase its stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank to more than 50 percent in a deal that highlights China's drive to tap the expertise of European financial firms.

02 Oct 2017

REFILE-UPDATE 2-China's Geely to take control of Denmark's Saxo Bank

* Geely to increase stake in Saxo Bank to 51.5 pct from 30 pct

02 Oct 2017
