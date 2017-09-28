Edition:
Amadeus IT Group SA (AMA.MC)

AMA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

56.32EUR
5:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€56.32
Open
€56.32
Day's High
€56.78
Day's Low
€56.11
Volume
140,899
Avg. Vol
605,551
52-wk High
€57.45
52-wk Low
€39.84

Amadeus IT Group SA, formerly Amadeus IT Holding SA, is a Spain-based company engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) services primarily for the tourism and travel industries. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Distribution and IT Solutions. The Distribution division offers Global... (more)

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): €24,604.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 438.82
Dividend: 0.54
Yield (%): 1.68

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports

MADRID Major airlines around the world were briefly hit by computer problems on Thursday morning, causing some minor delays at airports, due to a problem with a system from Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus .

28 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports

MADRID, Sept 28 Major airlines around the world were briefly hit by computer problems on Thursday morning, causing some minor delays at airports, due to a problem with a system from Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus.

28 Sep 2017

Spain's Amadeus says is working to fix network disruptions

MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's Amadeus, which operates global travel booking systems and offers check-in services for airlines, suffered a network problem on Thursday which caused a disruption to some of its systems and is working to fix problem, a spokesman said.

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Amadeus IT Group H1 EBITDA up 10.1 pct YoY

* H1 NET SALES 2.49 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.28 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Amadeus IT Group says i:FAO AG appoints Bernd Schulz as new CEO

* SAYS I:FAO AG ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BERND SCHULZ AS ITS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15

14 Jun 2017

Air France-KLM studying rivals' third-party booking surcharges

CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Air France-KLM is assessing its relationships with global distribution systems after rivals introduced surcharges for bookings via third parties, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Monday.

05 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-BA and Iberia plan third-party booking surcharge, Amadeus shares hit

BERLIN, May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings.

26 May 2017

BA and Iberia plan third-party booking surcharge, Amadeus shares hit

BERLIN, May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings.

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Amadeus issues 500 million euros in Eurobonds with 0 pct coupon

* AMADEUS CAPITAL MARKETS ISSUES 500 MILLION EUROS IN EUROBONDS IN EMTN PROGRAM AT 0 PERCENT COUPON, 99.932 PERCENT ISSUE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Amadeus Q1 EBITDA up 12 pct year on year

* Q1 EBITDA up 12 percent at 502.8 million euros ($552.2 million) versus 448.8 million euros year ago

05 May 2017
