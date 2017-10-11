BRIEF-Universal Insurance - Property & Casualty Insurance expects gross losses from Hurricane Irma of $350-450 mln * Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces impact from recent hurricanes

Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine JOHANNESBURG Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.

Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine JOHANNESBURG, July 21 Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.