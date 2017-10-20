Edition:
America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)

AMXL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

18.18MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
$18.20
Open
$17.55
Day's High
$18.44
Day's Low
$17.55
Volume
95,726,800
Avg. Vol
47,274,384
52-wk High
$18.44
52-wk Low
$11.07

Chart for

About

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,068,009.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 66,064.48
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 1.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about AMXL.MX

UPDATE 2-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Friday Chief Executive Eelco Blok is to step down in April, to be replaced by Maximo Ibarra, the former head of Italian mobile network operator Wind Tre .

20 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Friday Chief Executive Eelco Blok is to step down in April, and will be replaced by Maximo Ibarra, the former head of Italian mobile network operator Wind Tre .

20 Oct 2017

Mexican telecom regulator asks America Movil to modify separation plan

MEXICO CITY Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT on Thursday asked billionaire Carlos Slim's company America Movil to modify a proposal to separate out its fixed-line services, the regulator said in a statement.

05 Oct 2017

Mexican telecom regulator asks America Movil to modify separation plan

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT on Thursday asked billionaire Carlos Slim's company America Movil to modify a proposal to separate out its fixed-line services, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

05 Oct 2017

NBCUniversal/Telemundo, America Movil bid for Mexico soccer team media rights

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 NBCUniversal/Telemundo and America Movil jointly submitted bids to the Mexican Soccer Federation for media rights to the men’s and women’s Mexico national team for two World Cup cycles, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

28 Sep 2017

Facing spectrum payments, Telefonica lobbies Mexico for a discount

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Telefonica, the Spanish telecoms giant which has long struggled to gain traction in Mexico, is appealing to Mexican officials for a discount on spectrum payments coming due next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-America Movil reaches deal to sell stake in soccer clubs

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 America Movil, the largest mobile phone operator in Latin America, chaired by Mexico's Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to sell its 30 percent stake in a group of Mexican soccer clubs.

07 Sep 2017

America Movil says reaches agreement to sell stake in soccer clubs

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 America Movil, the telecommunications giant of Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to sell its 30 percent stake in a group of Mexican soccer clubs.

07 Sep 2017

OECD recommends Slim's entry to Mexico TV to spur competition

MEXICO CITY As Carlos Slim’s America Movil begins to loosen its grip on Mexico’s telecom sector, the company could be the key to more competition in television, another highly saturated Mexican industry, a report released on Thursday said.

01 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-OECD recommends Slim's entry to Mexico TV to spur competition

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 As Carlos Slim’s America Movil begins to loosen its grip on Mexico’s telecom sector, the company could be the key to more competition in television, another highly saturated Mexican industry, a report released on Thursday said.

01 Sep 2017
