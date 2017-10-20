UPDATE 2-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Friday Chief Executive Eelco Blok is to step down in April, to be replaced by Maximo Ibarra, the former head of Italian mobile network operator Wind Tre .

Mexican telecom regulator asks America Movil to modify separation plan MEXICO CITY Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT on Thursday asked billionaire Carlos Slim's company America Movil to modify a proposal to separate out its fixed-line services, the regulator said in a statement.

NBCUniversal/Telemundo, America Movil bid for Mexico soccer team media rights MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 NBCUniversal/Telemundo and America Movil jointly submitted bids to the Mexican Soccer Federation for media rights to the men’s and women’s Mexico national team for two World Cup cycles, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Facing spectrum payments, Telefonica lobbies Mexico for a discount MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Telefonica, the Spanish telecoms giant which has long struggled to gain traction in Mexico, is appealing to Mexican officials for a discount on spectrum payments coming due next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

UPDATE 1-America Movil reaches deal to sell stake in soccer clubs MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 America Movil, the largest mobile phone operator in Latin America, chaired by Mexico's Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to sell its 30 percent stake in a group of Mexican soccer clubs.

OECD recommends Slim's entry to Mexico TV to spur competition MEXICO CITY As Carlos Slim’s America Movil begins to loosen its grip on Mexico’s telecom sector, the company could be the key to more competition in television, another highly saturated Mexican industry, a report released on Thursday said.