Wind turbine tie-ups under pressure as sector awaits more deals FRANKFURT A sell-off in shares of recently merged wind turbine makers highlights the growing speed at which competition in the sector is heating up, raising expectations for more deals in the quest for scale.

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Acciona to power their digital workplace * SELECTED BY ACCIONA TO POWER THEIR DIGITAL WORKPLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Telefonica and Acciona sign renewable electricity supply agreement * SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY IN 2018 WITH ACCIONA

EU mergers and takeovers (May 24) BRUSSELS, May 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: