Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS (ANACM.IS)
ANACM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.27TRY
19 Oct 2017
2.27TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-0.87%)
-0.02TL (-0.87%)
Prev Close
2.29TL
2.29TL
Open
2.30TL
2.30TL
Day's High
2.31TL
2.31TL
Day's Low
2.26TL
2.26TL
Volume
4,109,472
4,109,472
Avg. Vol
2,635,643
2,635,643
52-wk High
2.44TL
2.44TL
52-wk Low
1.30TL
1.30TL
About
Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS (Anadolu Cam) is the glass packaging Company of Sisecam Group, based in Turkey. It manufactures and markets glass packages in various volume and colors for different industries. These are food, water, mineral water, milk, beer, wine and beverages including high alcohol ones as well as pharmaceuticals and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,605.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|750.00
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|3.11