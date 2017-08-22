UPDATE 2-Miner Antofagasta hikes dividend as profits surge * Expansion to stick to brownfield sites - CEO (Adds dividend, shares, CEO, analyst)

Exclusive: Lenders, auditors raise red flags at Chilean hydro project ALFALFAL, Chile Banks backing an embattled $2.5 billion hydroelectric project in Chile have privately expressed concern about the environmental management practices of companies building the complex, internal documents show.

UPDATE 1-Antofagasta H1 copper output up 7.1 pct, keeps guidance * Set to hit high end of guidance - analyst (Adds detail, background)

METALS-Copper hits five-month top fuelled by technical momentum (Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By James Regan and Melanie Burton SYDNEY/MELBOURNE July 25 London copper struck its highest level since mid February on Tuesday after a unexpected strength in China's economy and a weaker dollar fanned upside technical momentum. Sentiment towards copper from the physical market has picked up as fabricators in China have replenished their inventories, Citi said in a report. "Bonded warehouse premiums returned to $72/t, the highes

METALS-Copper steady as U.S. dollar struggles to recover SYDNEY, July 25 Copper held overnight gains in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar made only a modest recovery from its lowest point in more than a year. The dollar is near 13-month lows, leaving dollar-denominated commodities such as copper cheaper for holders of other currencies.

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19 July 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points higher at 7,416.3 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: McCormick & Co Inc said it would buy the food business of British consumer goods conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc for $4.2 billion to expand its footprint in the attractive condiments category. * BP: BP Plc is considering an initial public offering of its vast U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast pipeline assets, the compa