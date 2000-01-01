Edition:
India

Aperam SA (APAM.AS)

APAM.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

46.77EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
€46.85
Open
€47.00
Day's High
€47.03
Day's Low
€46.67
Volume
137,632
Avg. Vol
356,219
52-wk High
€51.43
52-wk Low
€38.00

Chart for

About

Aperam SA is a Luxembourg-based stainless and specialty steel producer. It is also a producer of high value-added specialty steels products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Its production capacity is concentrated in production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.58
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,690.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 82.30
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 3.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates