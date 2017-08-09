Edition:
Apar Industries Ltd (APAR.NS)

APAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

766.05INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.05 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs779.10
Open
Rs785.05
Day's High
Rs791.00
Day's Low
Rs760.10
Volume
37,465
Avg. Vol
17,929
52-wk High
Rs908.30
52-wk Low
Rs543.00

Chart for

About

Apar Industries Limited (Apar) is engaged in the business of manufacture of conductors, transformer/specialty oils and power/telecom cables. The Company's segments are Conductor, Transformer/Speciality Oils, Power/Telecom Cables, and Others. The Company's specialty Oil business has a range of products, which falls under... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.68
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs29,619.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 38.27
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about APAR.NS

BRIEF-India's Apar Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 399.4 million rupees versus 456.2 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates