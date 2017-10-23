Edition:
India

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)

APFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

550.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
555.00
Open
551.00
Day's High
551.00
Day's Low
550.00
Volume
428,767
Avg. Vol
823,969
52-wk High
724.00
52-wk Low
512.00

Chart for

About

Accelerate Property Fund Limited is a property fund offering investors the opportunity to own a portfolio of approximately 60 properties across South Africa, including ownership of over two regional shopping centers. The Company operates through three segments: Office, which acquires, develops and leases offices; Industrial,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.08
Market Cap(Mil.): R5,425.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 986.37
Dividend: 28.80
Yield (%): 10.47

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates