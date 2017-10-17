Shares of Canada's Aphria slump as marijuana faces regulatory risk TORONTO, Oct 17 Shares of Canadian marijuana company Aphria Inc sank on Tuesday, after the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said cannabis companies with U.S. interests would come under heightened scrutiny and could be delisted.

BRIEF-Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal * To use proceeds from offering for development of infrastructure, expansion of geographic footprint in Canada​

BRIEF-Aphria Q1 earnings per share C$0.11 * Aphria reports strong performance in Q1 2018, including record revenue and grams sold

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures Oct 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking losses in oil markets after U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to cut production.

BRIEF-Aphria, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to TMX Group statement regarding regulatory engagement​ * Aphria Inc - ‍co, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to tmx group statement regarding regulatory engagement​

Canada's TMX asks regulators for rules for U.S.-linked pot stocks TORONTO Canada's TMX Group Ltd is seeking guidance from the country's securities regulators, it said on Thursday, as it weighs how to deal with marijuana companies listed in Canada with interests in the United States, where the business remains federally illegal.

BRIEF-Aphria announces $11.5 mln strategic investment in Scientus Pharma * Aphria announces $11.5 million strategic investment in Scientus Pharma