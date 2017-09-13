Edition:
India

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)

APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,859.25INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-69.40 (-3.60%)
Prev Close
Rs1,928.65
Open
Rs1,928.00
Day's High
Rs1,934.95
Day's Low
Rs1,835.10
Volume
20,586
Avg. Vol
12,501
52-wk High
Rs1,968.30
52-wk Low
Rs821.00

Chart for

About

APL Apollo Tubes Limited is a steel tube manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the business of production of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel tubes. The Company manufactures black pipe, galvanized pipe, pre-galvanized pipe and coils. Its products include MS Black Round Tubes, Galvanized Iron Tubes, Pre Galvanized Tubes,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs44,106.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.59
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 0.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about APLA.NS

BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes allots 750 NCDs with face value of 1 mln rupees each

* Says allotted 750 NCDs with face value of 1 million rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes to consider allotment of NCDs

* Says to consider and approve allotment of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2wKf2QB Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 6

(Repeating to add more ratings) Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Ashok Kumar Gupta as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Ashok Kumar Gupta as managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2w53CVE Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Sanjay Gupta as chairman

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Sanjay Gupta as chairman

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes says to consider issue of NCDs

* Says to consider issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017
» More APLA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates