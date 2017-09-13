APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)
1,859.25INR
3:29pm IST
Rs-69.40 (-3.60%)
Rs1,928.65
Rs1,928.00
Rs1,934.95
Rs1,835.10
20,586
12,501
Rs1,968.30
Rs821.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs44,106.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.59
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes allots 750 NCDs with face value of 1 mln rupees each
* Says allotted 750 NCDs with face value of 1 million rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes to consider allotment of NCDs
* Says to consider and approve allotment of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2wKf2QB Further company coverage:
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 6
(Repeating to add more ratings) Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Ashok Kumar Gupta as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Ashok Kumar Gupta as managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2w53CVE Further company coverage:
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Sanjay Gupta as chairman
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Sanjay Gupta as chairman
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes says to consider issue of NCDs
* Says to consider issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: