Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

239.75INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.55 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs241.30
Open
Rs241.00
Day's High
Rs242.50
Day's Low
Rs237.00
Volume
2,839,975
Avg. Vol
3,665,851
52-wk High
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60

About

Apollo Tyres Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires. The Company's segments include India, Europe and Others. The Indian segment includes manufacturing and sales operations through India. The European segment includes manufacturing and sales operations through the plant at the Netherlands along with its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs123,336.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 509.02
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 1.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

