Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)
239.75INR
3:57pm IST
Rs-1.55 (-0.64%)
Rs241.30
Rs241.00
Rs242.50
Rs237.00
2,839,975
3,665,851
Rs288.45
Rs171.60
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs123,336.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|509.02
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|1.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.87
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|14.09
BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP
* listing/trading approval for 63 million shares issued to QIBs through QIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres approves issue of 63 mln shares to eligible QIBs
* Says approved issue of 63 million shares to eligible QIBs at issue price of 238 rupees/share Source text - http://bit.ly/2gbdlrn Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves issue price of shares to be allotted to QIBs at 238 rupees/share
* Says approves issue price of shares to be allotted to eligible QIBs at 238 rupees per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2wATTY7 Further company coverage:
India's Apollo Tyres launches share sale to raise up to $229 million
MUMBAI India's Apollo Tyres Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions to raise up to 15 billion rupees ($229 million), according to a filing on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves floor price of QIP at 250.44 rupees per share
* Says approved floor price of QIP at INR 250.44 per share Source text -http://bit.ly/2fHF1QY Further company coverage:
BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank
** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins
BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct
* June quarter consol PAT 883 million rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees last year
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 26
Jul 26 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18930.70 NSE 56166.80 ============= TOTAL 75097.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 18
Jul 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22411.10 NSE 71948.60 ============= TOTAL 94359.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt for June 2017
Jul 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market for June 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------