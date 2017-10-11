Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE)
AR4G.DE on Xetra
51.45EUR
5:18pm IST
51.45EUR
5:18pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-1.54 (-2.91%)
€-1.54 (-2.91%)
Prev Close
€52.99
€52.99
Open
€52.80
€52.80
Day's High
€52.87
€52.87
Day's Low
€49.12
€49.12
Volume
240,528
240,528
Avg. Vol
155,275
155,275
52-wk High
€67.32
€67.32
52-wk Low
€34.55
€34.55
About
Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based investment company, which concentrates primarily on the segments information technology and business services, industrials and chemicals, and lifestyle and consumer goods. The Company's investment portfolio comprises subsidiaries located throughout the world, such as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,678.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.77
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|7.33
Financials
BRIEF-Aurelius starts share buyback program of up to 40 million euros
Oct 11 AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA:
BRIEF-Aurelius sells Regain Polymers to Imerys
Sept 6 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius H1 EBITDA for combined group at EUR 303.0 mln
Aug 10 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius starts share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 50 mln
July 18 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA
BRIEF-Aurelius acquires Danish do-it-yourself retail chain Silvan
July 10 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius: sale of Getronics Group with positive effect on EBITDA in Q3
July 7 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius executive board raises earnings forecast for 2017
July 6 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa
BRIEF-Aurelius sells Getronics Group
July 6 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius Equity Opportunities adjustments to convertible bonds due 2020
June 22 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
BRIEF-Aurelius Equity Opportunities sees 2017 EBITDA to exceed 500 million euros threshold
June 21 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA: