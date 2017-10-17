Edition:
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)

ARBN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

750.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.10 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs754.05
Open
Rs763.05
Day's High
Rs767.35
Day's Low
Rs745.00
Volume
1,662,764
Avg. Vol
2,891,189
52-wk High
Rs831.25
52-wk Low
Rs503.05

About

Aurobindo Pharma Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in producing oral and injectable generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its product portfolio is spread over seven therapeutic/product areas, including antibiotics, anti-retrovirals, cardiovascular, central nervous system,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs437,068.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 585.88
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about ARBN.NS

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for esomeprazole magnesium DR capsules OTC

* Says ‍received final approval from U.S. FDA to manufacture esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release capsules OTC, 20mg​

17 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Aurobindo Pharma in talks to buy Shreya Life Sciences’ Russia business - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drugs used for treatement of HIV-1 infection

* Receives USFDA tentative approval for Dolutegravir, Lamivudine & Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets

21 Aug 2017

MEDIA-Aurobindo Pharma, Intas in race for Teva’s European assets; bids expected to be above $1 bln - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

16 Aug 2017

MEDIA-Aurobindo Pharma, Intas vying for Teva Pharma's European assets- Mint

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

16 Aug 2017

BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma rises after Q1 results

** Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rise as much as 5.6 pct to 722.00 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since July 19 ** Shares of India's third largest drugmaker by sales top pct gainer on the NSE index ** Company reported a 11 pct fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales from formulations business in the U.S. and disruptions related to the launch of Goods and Services Tax in India

10 Aug 2017

Aurobindo Pharma first-quarter profit drops 11 percent, misses estimates

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd reported a 11 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales from its formulations business in the U.S. and pre-launch disruptions of a pan-India tax reform.

09 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Aurobindo Pharma Q1 profit drops 11 pct, misses estimates

Aug 9 Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd reported a 11 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales from its formulations business in the U.S. and pre-launch disruptions of a pan-India tax reform.

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Aurobindo Pharma June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 5.19 billion rupees versus 5.85 billion rupees last year

09 Aug 2017

Sensex closes higher; Aurobindo Pharma leads

Indian shares recovered on Wednesday as cigarette maker ITC rebounded and drugmakers gained on hopes of U.S. regulatory approvals and the launches of new drugs.

19 Jul 2017
