BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for esomeprazole magnesium DR capsules OTC * Says ‍received final approval from U.S. FDA to manufacture esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release capsules OTC, 20mg​

MEDIA-India's Aurobindo Pharma in talks to buy Shreya Life Sciences’ Russia business - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drugs used for treatement of HIV-1 infection * Receives USFDA tentative approval for Dolutegravir, Lamivudine & Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets

MEDIA-Aurobindo Pharma, Intas in race for Teva’s European assets; bids expected to be above $1 bln - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma rises after Q1 results ** Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rise as much as 5.6 pct to 722.00 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since July 19 ** Shares of India's third largest drugmaker by sales top pct gainer on the NSE index ** Company reported a 11 pct fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales from formulations business in the U.S. and disruptions related to the launch of Goods and Services Tax in India

Aurobindo Pharma first-quarter profit drops 11 percent, misses estimates Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd reported a 11 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales from its formulations business in the U.S. and pre-launch disruptions of a pan-India tax reform.

