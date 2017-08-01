Edition:
Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)

ARCLK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

23.36TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.26TL (+1.13%)
Prev Close
23.10TL
Open
23.26TL
Day's High
23.40TL
Day's Low
23.18TL
Volume
2,207,265
Avg. Vol
1,533,952
52-wk High
27.46TL
52-wk Low
19.45TL

About

Arcelik AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the production, sales and marketing, customer services after sales, exportation and importation of consumer durable goods and consumer electronics. The Group operates more than 17 manufacturing plants in Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, Republic of South Africa, Thailand... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): TL15,298.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 675.73
Dividend: 0.63
Yield (%): 2.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

Latest News about ARCLK.IS

BRIEF-Arcelik Q2 net profit falls to 256.6 million lira

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 5.06 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.96 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

01 Aug 2017

Fitch Affirms Arcelik at 'BB+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite increased expa

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India

* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,

23 May 2017

Arcelik-LG Klima plans some 200 mln lira investment - Arcelik

ISTANBUL, May 3 A partnership of Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik and LG Klima will produce commercial air conditioners with the LG brand, extending their agreement until 2023, it said on Wednesday.

03 May 2017

BRIEF-Arcelik Q1 net profit at 240.3 mln lira, up 54 pct

* Q1 net profit of 240.3 million lira ($67.15 million) versus 155.7 million lira year ago

24 Apr 2017

BRIEF-S&P affirms Arcelik's rating as BB+, outlook as stable

* S&P has affirmed Arcelik's corporate credit rating as BB+ and outlook as stable

24 Apr 2017
