Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)
23.36TRY
19 Oct 2017
0.26TL (+1.13%)
23.10TL
23.26TL
23.40TL
23.18TL
2,207,265
1,533,952
27.46TL
19.45TL
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL15,298.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|675.73
|Dividend:
|0.63
|Yield (%):
|2.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|119.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Arcelik Q2 net profit falls to 256.6 million lira
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 5.06 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.96 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Fitch Affirms Arcelik at 'BB+', Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite increased expa
BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India
* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,
Arcelik-LG Klima plans some 200 mln lira investment - Arcelik
ISTANBUL, May 3 A partnership of Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik and LG Klima will produce commercial air conditioners with the LG brand, extending their agreement until 2023, it said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Arcelik Q1 net profit at 240.3 mln lira, up 54 pct
* Q1 net profit of 240.3 million lira ($67.15 million) versus 155.7 million lira year ago
BRIEF-S&P affirms Arcelik's rating as BB+, outlook as stable
* S&P has affirmed Arcelik's corporate credit rating as BB+ and outlook as stable