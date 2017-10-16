Edition:
India

Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)

ARLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,483.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

583.00 (+3.08%)
Prev Close
18,900.00
Open
19,146.00
Day's High
19,563.00
Day's Low
19,019.00
Volume
117,366
Avg. Vol
137,865
52-wk High
19,563.00
52-wk Low
11,877.00

Chart for

About

Astral Foods Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is an integrated poultry producer, which is engaged in manufacturing of animal feeds, broiler genetics, production and sale of day-old chicks and hatching eggs, breeder and broiler production, abattoir and further processing operations and sales, and distribution... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.55
Market Cap(Mil.): R7,475.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42.84
Dividend: 180.00
Yield (%): 1.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about ARLJ.J

BRIEF-Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct

* ASTRAL FOODS LTD - EXPECTS HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30 2017 WILL REFLECT AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 80% AND 100% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS COMPARABLE PERIOD​

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Astral Foods FY HEPS to be at least 1,592 cents per share

* ASTRAL FOODS - ‍RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A MATERIAL TURNAROUND COMPARED TO THOSE OF SEPTEMBER 2016​

20 Sep 2017

South African poultry producer Astral confirms second outbreak of avian flu

JOHANNESBURG South African poultry producer Astral Foods confirmed a second outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at one of its farms, the company said on Wednesday.

02 Aug 2017

South African poultry producer Astral confirms second outbreak of avian flu

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 South African poultry producer Astral Foods confirmed a second outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at one of its farms, the company said on Wednesday.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Astral Foods details financial impact from H5N8 bird flu outbreak

* ‍Direct cost impact of outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 at one breeding site amounted to approximately R25 million

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Astral Foods says revenue for six months to March down 0.5 pct

* Headline earnings for six months ended 31 march 2017 at r138 million was down on r299 million for previous year

15 May 2017
» More ARLJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates