Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)

ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

895.10INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.50 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs898.60
Open
Rs895.00
Day's High
Rs907.15
Day's Low
Rs890.85
Volume
31,069
Avg. Vol
54,481
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00

Aarti Industries Limited is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture of home and personal care products. The Company operates through three segments: Speciality Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Home & Personal Care Chemicals. Its Speciality Chemicals segment serves... (more)

Beta: 1.53
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs71,580.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 82.12
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.98

BRIEF-India's Aarti Industries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct

* June quarter net profit 630.5 million rupees versus profit of 825.1 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Aarti Industries signs 40 bln rupees agri deal

* Says aarti industries limited signs INR 40 billion multi-year deal

15 Jun 2017
