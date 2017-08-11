Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)
ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
895.10INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs898.60
Open
Rs895.00
Day's High
Rs907.15
Day's Low
Rs890.85
Volume
31,069
Avg. Vol
54,481
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00
About
Aarti Industries Limited is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture of home and personal care products. The Company operates through three segments: Speciality Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Home & Personal Care Chemicals. Its Speciality Chemicals segment serves... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs71,580.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|82.12
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.98
Financials
BRIEF-India's Aarti Industries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct
* June quarter net profit 630.5 million rupees versus profit of 825.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Aarti Industries signs 40 bln rupees agri deal
* Says aarti industries limited signs INR 40 billion multi-year deal