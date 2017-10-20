Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA (ARZZ3.SA)
ARZZ3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
53.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
53.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 53.45
R$ 53.45
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
396,544
396,544
52-wk High
R$ 55.31
R$ 55.31
52-wk Low
R$ 23.01
R$ 23.01
About
Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the footwear industry. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, development, molding and sale of women’s footwear, bags and accessories. The Company's brand names portfolio includes Arezzo, Schutz, Alexandre Birman, Anacapri and Fiever. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 4,535.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|89.77
|Dividend:
|0.41
|Yield (%):
|2.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.85
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.61
|14.09