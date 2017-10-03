Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)
499.35INR
3:54pm IST
Rs-3.55 (-0.71%)
Rs502.90
Rs510.00
Rs512.25
Rs498.00
48,260
92,262
Rs518.00
Rs176.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,654.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.09
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.27
Financials
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 29
(Repeating to add more ratings) Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------
BRIEF-Asian Granito India issues commercial papers worth 400 mln rupees
* Says issued commercial paper of an aggregate amount of inr 400 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2fwFpkZ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Asian Granito India incorporates Camrola Quartz Ltd
* Says incorporated Camrola Quartz Ltd and holds 51 percent of it Source text: http://bit.ly/2xNVbSO Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Asian Granito India gets orders worth 300 mln rupees for grestek series tiles
* Says gets orders worth INR 300 million for its newly launched grestek series tiles Source text: [Asian Granito India Ltd receive orders worth Rs. 30 crore for its newly launched GRESTEK series tiles] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Asian Granito India June-qtr consol profit from cont ops rises
* June quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 103.9 million rupees versus 81 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Asian Granito India March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 138.7 million rupees versus profit 81.5 million rupees year ago