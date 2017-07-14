Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)
ASHM.L on London Stock Exchange
374.60GBp
1:19pm IST
374.60GBp
1:19pm IST
Change (% chg)
1.10 (+0.29%)
1.10 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
373.50
373.50
Open
369.90
369.90
Day's High
376.00
376.00
Day's Low
363.80
363.80
Volume
90,284
90,284
Avg. Vol
1,180,231
1,180,231
52-wk High
392.20
392.20
52-wk Low
269.00
269.00
About
Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,412.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|707.37
|Dividend:
|12.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter
* Assets under management increased by $2.8 billion during quarter to end-June.
Goldman Sachs applies for Saudi equities trading licence-sources
DUBAI, June 2 Goldman Sachs has applied to Saudi Arabia's capital markets regulator for a licence to trade equities in the kingdom, two sources familiar with the move said, in the latest step by Western banks to expand operations in the country.