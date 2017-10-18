UPDATE 1-Chip equipment maker ASML beats expectations in Q3 AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 557 million euros ($655 million), beating market expectations, and repeated 2017 full-year guidance of 25 percent higher sales.

BRIEF-ASML Holding Q3 net income beats Reuters poll * Q3 NET INCOME OF EUR 557 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 474 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

Chip equipment maker ASML beats expectations in Q3 AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 557 million euros ($655 million), beating market expectations, and repeated 2017 full-year guidance of 25 percent higher sales. ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Stephen Coates)

BRIEF-ASML announces CFO Wolfgang Nickl to leave by end of April 2018‍ * CFO WOLFGANG NICKL TO LEAVE ASML BY THE END OF APRIL 2018‍​

Bayer names ASML's CFO as its new finance chief FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German drug and chemicals maker Bayer on Tuesday named Wolfgang Nickl, currently finance chief at Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, to replace its CFO Johannes Dietsch when he leaves the group next year.

CORRECTED-BRIEF-ASML Holding Q2 net profit up at 466‍​ million euros * Q2 NET BOOKINGS EUR 2.38‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.76 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

BRIEF-ASML Holding Q2 net profit rises to 466‍​ million euros * END-QUARTER CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS FOR Q2 EUR 2.51 BILLION

Earnings lift European shares as ASML boosts tech, Reckitt jumps * Reckitt rises after food business sale news (Adds quote and details, updates prices)

UPDATE 1-Semiconductor firm ASML beats Q2 estimates on strong memory demand AMSTERDAM, July 19 Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML said on Wednesday its sales in the second quarter rose to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion), beating estimates due to strong demand from manufacturers of memory chips.