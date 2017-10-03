Edition:
Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.BO)

ASOK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

128.40INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs129.05
Open
Rs128.90
Day's High
Rs129.60
Day's Low
Rs127.50
Volume
361,074
Avg. Vol
1,280,578
52-wk High
Rs131.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.60

Ashok Leyland Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in Commercial vehicles and related components. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in manufacturing and trading in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger vehicles, automotive aggregates, vehicle financing and engineering... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.09
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs365,377.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,926.53
Dividend: 1.56
Yield (%): 1.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about ASOK.BO

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland Sept total sales up about 28 pct y-o-y

* Says Sept total sales of 15,370 vehicles versus 12,052 vehicles last year

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland says Ashok Leyland Defence Systems signs MOU with Rosoboronexport, ELCOM

* Says Ashok Leyland Defence Systems signs MOU on cooperation with Russia's Rosoboronexport and ELCOM Source text - http://bit.ly/2j1or2M Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's Ashok Leyland plans to boost LCV exports - Times of India

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland August total sales up 25 pct

* Says August total sales of 13634 vehicles versus 10,897 vehicles last year

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland gets order worth over 1.20 bln rupees from Rivigo

* Says gets order worth over 1.20 billion rupees from Rivigo Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vsdH07) Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland July total sales up about 14 pct

* Says July total sales of 11981 vehicles versus 10,492 vehicles last year

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland bags order worth 6.50 bln rupees

July 24 Ashok Leyland Ltd: * Says bags order for 3019 buses from KSRTC * Says order size is about 6.50 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2vQZgBN Further company coverage:

24 Jul 2017

India's Ashok Leyland Q1 profit falls about 62 pct

July 21 India's Ashok Leyland Ltd posted a sharper-than-expected 61.7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as the commercial vehicle manufacturer recorded an exchange loss on swap contracts.

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland June-qtr profit down 62 pct

* June quarter profit 1.11 billion rupees versus profit of 2.91 billion rupees

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ashok Leyland announces strategic alliance for electric mobility solutions with Sun Mobility

* Says update on strategic alliance for electric mobility solutions with Sun Mobility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017
