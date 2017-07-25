Edition:
Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.BO)

ASPN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,175.50INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.70 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs1,180.20
Open
Rs1,181.00
Day's High
Rs1,191.50
Day's Low
Rs1,161.00
Volume
73,488
Avg. Vol
73,666
52-wk High
Rs1,261.25
52-wk Low
Rs850.10

About

Asian Paints Limited is a paint company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home decor, bath fittings and providing of related services. The Company's business segments are Paints and Home Improvement. The Home Improvement segment includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,110,080.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 959.20
Dividend: 5.65
Yield (%): 0.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Latest News about ASPN.BO

Asian Paints first-quarter consolidated profit falls 20 percent

Asian Paints Ltd , India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.

25 Jul 2017

Asian Paints Q1 consol profit falls 20 pct

July 25 Asian Paints Ltd, India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit down 20 pct

* Consol June quarter profit 4.41 billion rupees versus 5.53 billion rupees

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Asian Paints to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride at Ankleshwar facility

* Says to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride by end of july 2017

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Asian Paints gets members' nod for re-apointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ugKun7) Further company coverage:

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter into SP agreement with Ansa Coatings International

* Asian Paints - unit Berger International Singapore enter into share purchase agreement' with ANSA Coatings International Limited

16 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints consol march-qtr profit rises about 10 pct

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees

11 May 2017

BRIEF-Asian Paints reappoints K B S Anand as MD, CEO

* Says reappointment of K B S Anand as managing director & CEO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 May 2017
