Asian Paints first-quarter consolidated profit falls 20 percent Asian Paints Ltd , India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.

Asian Paints Q1 consol profit falls 20 pct July 25 Asian Paints Ltd, India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit down 20 pct * Consol June quarter profit 4.41 billion rupees versus 5.53 billion rupees

BRIEF-Asian Paints to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride at Ankleshwar facility * Says to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride by end of july 2017

BRIEF-Asian Paints gets members' nod for re-apointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO * Gets members' nod for re-appointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ugKun7) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter into SP agreement with Ansa Coatings International * Asian Paints - unit Berger International Singapore enter into share purchase agreement' with ANSA Coatings International Limited

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints consol march-qtr profit rises about 10 pct * Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees