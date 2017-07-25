Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS)
1,174.15INR
3:41pm IST
Rs-4.35 (-0.37%)
Rs1,178.50
Rs1,184.45
Rs1,191.85
Rs1,159.00
698,954
782,820
Rs1,262.00
Rs851.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs1,110,080.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|959.20
|Dividend:
|5.65
|Yield (%):
|0.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
Asian Paints first-quarter consolidated profit falls 20 percent
Asian Paints Ltd , India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Asian Paints to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride at Ankleshwar facility
* Says to discontinue production of phthalic anhydride by end of july 2017
BRIEF-Asian Paints gets members' nod for re-apointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO
* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of KBS Anand as MD and CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ugKun7) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter into SP agreement with Ansa Coatings International
* Asian Paints - unit Berger International Singapore enter into share purchase agreement' with ANSA Coatings International Limited
BRIEF-India's Asian Paints consol march-qtr profit rises about 10 pct
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.35 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 41.01 billion rupees
BRIEF-Asian Paints reappoints K B S Anand as MD, CEO
* Says reappointment of K B S Anand as managing director & CEO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: