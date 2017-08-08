Astral Poly Technik Ltd (ASPT.NS)
ASPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
750.05INR
3:29pm IST
750.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.90 (+1.20%)
Rs8.90 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs741.15
Rs741.15
Open
Rs735.00
Rs735.00
Day's High
Rs754.00
Rs754.00
Day's Low
Rs735.00
Rs735.00
Volume
46,641
46,641
Avg. Vol
78,330
78,330
52-wk High
Rs765.00
Rs765.00
52-wk Low
Rs367.05
Rs367.05
About
Astral Poly Technik Limited is engaged in the production of plastic products. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pipes, fittings and adhesive solutions. Its product range includes pipe category for plumbing, industrial, drainage, fire protection, agriculture, electrical... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs86,824.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|119.77
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|0.07
Financials
BRIEF-India's Astral Poly Technik June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 248.4 million rupees versus 266.1 million rupees year ago