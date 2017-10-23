Edition:
India

Assore Ltd (ASRJ.J)

ASRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

29,764.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

87.00 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
29,677.00
Open
30,400.00
Day's High
30,400.00
Day's Low
29,203.00
Volume
70,953
Avg. Vol
63,808
52-wk High
31,000.00
52-wk Low
15,734.00

Chart for

About

Assore Limited is a mining holding company, which is principally engaged in ventures involving base minerals and metals. The Company's segments include Joint venture mining and beneficiation; Marketing and shipping, and Other mining and beneficiation. Its principal investment is an approximately 50% interest in Assmang... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): R42,172.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.61
Dividend: 800.00
Yield (%): 4.63

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates