Edition:
India

Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)

ASTM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

126.00INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.60 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs124.40
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs128.80
Day's Low
Rs124.00
Volume
349,018
Avg. Vol
253,450
52-wk High
Rs149.25
52-wk Low
Rs101.50

Chart for

About

Astra Microwave Products Limited is engaged in designing and manufacturing of radio frequency (RF) and microwave super components and sub-systems finding applications in defense, space, telecom, meteorology and civil communication systems. The Company's principal activity is to carry on the business to manufacture, produce,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.44
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs10,978.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 86.61
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.79

Financials

Latest News about ASTM.NS

BRIEF-India's Astra Micro Wave Products posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 41.8 million rupees versus loss 67 million rupees year ago

28 Jul 2017
» More ASTM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates