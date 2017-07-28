Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)
ASTM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
126.00INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.60 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs124.40
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs128.80
Day's Low
Rs124.00
Volume
349,018
Avg. Vol
253,450
52-wk High
Rs149.25
52-wk Low
Rs101.50
About
Astra Microwave Products Limited is engaged in designing and manufacturing of radio frequency (RF) and microwave super components and sub-systems finding applications in defense, space, telecom, meteorology and civil communication systems. The Company's principal activity is to carry on the business to manufacture, produce,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs10,978.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|86.61
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.79
Financials
BRIEF-India's Astra Micro Wave Products posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter net profit 41.8 million rupees versus loss 67 million rupees year ago