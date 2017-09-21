Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASURB.MX)
ASURB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
341.51MXN
20 Oct 2017
341.51MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.97 (-0.28%)
$-0.97 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$342.48
$342.48
Open
$348.25
$348.25
Day's High
$349.73
$349.73
Day's Low
$341.09
$341.09
Volume
264,152
264,152
Avg. Vol
345,480
345,480
52-wk High
$404.00
$404.00
52-wk Low
$276.00
$276.00
About
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a Mexico-based holding company. It and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$101,709.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|322.95
|Dividend:
|6.16
|Yield (%):
|1.64
Financials
BRIEF-ASUR announces the Impact of Hurricane Maria on Luis Muñoz Marín Airport
Sept 20 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De Cv
BRIEF-Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv's total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% compared to August 2016
* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv - That total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% when compared to August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ASUR, PSP Investments buy 50 pct stake in Aerostar
May 30 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV :
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRAG.DE)
|€80.25
|--
|ICTS International N.V. (ICTSF.PK)
|$0.51
|--
|Malta International Airport plc (MIA.MT)
|--
|--
|Aerodrom Ljubljana dd (ARPO.LJ)
|--
|--
|GEMINA SpA (GEMI.MI)
|--
|--
|GEMINA SpA (GEMIn.MI)
|--
|--
|Xiamen International Airport Co Ltd (600897.SS)
|¥24.15
|-0.37