Assystem SA (ASY.PA)

ASY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€33.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
12,594
52-wk High
€37.67
52-wk Low
€25.54

Assystem SA is a France-based company that is principally engaged in engineering and innovation consultancy. The Company offers solutions within a number of sectors, such as Aerospace, Defence, Energy, Nuclear, Life Sciences, Infrastructure, Automotive and Transport. The Company develops the infrastructural engineering and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): €760.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 22.22
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 2.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about ASY.PA

BRIEF-Assystem Technologies and ESI join forces to deliver solutions for "Factory of the Future”

* ASSYSTEM TECHNOLOGIES AND ESI JOIN FORCES TO DELIVER SOLUTIONS FOR THE “FACTORY OF THE FUTURE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

16 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 21)

BRUSSELS, Aug 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

21 Aug 2017

EDF sells Areva New NP stakes to Mitsubishi Heavy and Assystem

PARIS, July 10 French state-controlled power group EDF said on Monday it had agreed to sell stakes in the New NP reactor business formed from the restructuring of nuclear group Areva to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.

10 Jul 2017

France's Assystem makes offer for 5 pct in New Areva NP company

PARIS, May 11 French engineering services group Assystem has made an offer for a 5 percent stake in the new Areva NP reactor unit being formed from the broader restructuring of Areva.

11 May 2017
