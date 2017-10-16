Edition:
Altice NV (ATCA.AS)

ATCA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

17.20EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,288,361
52-wk High
€23.42
52-wk Low
€15.10

Altice NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates as a multinational cable, fiber, telecommunications and content provider and media company. The Company provides cable-based services, such as pay television, broadband Internet and fixed line telephony, and, in certain countries, mobile telephony services, to... (more)

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): €28,005.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,579.54
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Altice re-starts 1 bln euros share buyback programme

* Existing share repurchase programme announced on August 28, 2017 is suspended

16 Oct 2017

Altice complains of rivals' pressure over Media Capital takeover

LISBON Altice said on Friday there was "undue and unfounded" pressure by rivals in Portugal on local regulators, who are due to rule on its bid for Media Capital, the owner of the country's largest television channel, TVI.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Altice announces a squeeze-out of SFR group shares

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY SQUEEZE-OUT OF SFR GROUP SHARES NOT HELD BY ALTICE GROUP AT OUTCOME OF BUYOUT OFFER

10 Oct 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 9

Oct 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Altice's pursuit of Charter slows- CNBC

* Altice's pursuit of Charter slows- CNBC, citing sources Source text : http://cnb.cx/

20 Sep 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on September 20

Sept 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Altice says buyout offer for SFR Group cleared by French Financial Market Authority ‍​

* FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY GRANTS ITS CLEARANCE DECISION REGARDING THE BUYOUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT ON SFR GROUP‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hfA4PA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

19 Sep 2017

Telecoms group Altice's shares rise after Deutsche Bank upgrade

PARIS, Sept 18 Shares in Altice, the acquisitive telecoms and cable group founded by billionaire Patrick Drahi, rose on Monday after Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded their rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

18 Sep 2017
