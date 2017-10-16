BRIEF-Altice re-starts 1 bln euros share buyback programme * Existing share repurchase programme announced on August 28, 2017 is suspended

Altice complains of rivals' pressure over Media Capital takeover LISBON, Oct 13 Altice said on Friday there was "undue and unfounded" pressure by rivals in Portugal on local regulators, who are due to rule on its bid for Media Capital, the owner of the country's largest television channel, TVI.

BRIEF-Altice announces a squeeze-out of SFR group shares * ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY SQUEEZE-OUT OF SFR GROUP SHARES NOT HELD BY ALTICE GROUP AT OUTCOME OF BUYOUT OFFER

BRIEF-Altice's pursuit of Charter slows- CNBC * Altice's pursuit of Charter slows- CNBC, citing sources Source text : http://cnb.cx/

BRIEF-SFR to be delisted on Oct. 9 as part of Altice takeover -AMF * SFR shares to be delisted on Oct. 9 as part of its takeover by Altice, says a filing by France's AMF markets watchdog

BRIEF-Altice says buyout offer for SFR Group cleared by French Financial Market Authority ‍​ * FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY GRANTS ITS CLEARANCE DECISION REGARDING THE BUYOUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT ON SFR GROUP‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hfA4PA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)