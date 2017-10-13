PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 13 Oct 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a major portion of its stake in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc to fund its C$4.5 billion acquisition of pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group.

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard says ‍Richard Fortin to sell 500,000 class B subordinated voting shares * Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - ‍Richard Fortin informed his intention to sell 500,000 class B subordinated voting shares held for financial planning purposes​

UPDATE 1-Canada's Couche Tard beats earnings estimates as fuel sales surge Sept 6 Alimentation Couche Tard Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as the world's second biggest convenience store operator benefited from strong motor fuel sales.

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard reports Q1 EPS $0.64 * Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

