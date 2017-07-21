Edition:
India

Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)

ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,406.00INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.90 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs2,412.90
Open
Rs2,424.85
Day's High
Rs2,448.50
Day's Low
Rs2,340.00
Volume
24,108
Avg. Vol
21,540
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00

Chart for

About

Atul Ltd is an integrated chemical company. The Company's products and services include basic chemicals and other chemical products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science Chemicals, and Performance and Other Chemicals. The Life Science Chemicals segment includes two sub-segments, including Crop Protection and,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs67,834.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 29.66
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Latest News about ATLP.NS

BRIEF-India's Atul Ltd June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 344.3 million rupees versus 805.4 million rupees year ago

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Atul Ltd executes JV agreement with Akzo Nobel Chemicals International B.V.

* Says executes joint venture agreement with Akzo Nobel Chemicals International B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Atul Ltd March qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 638.6 million rupees versus profit 657.6 million rupees year ago

05 May 2017

BRIEF-Atul proposes dividend of 10 rupees per share

* Proposed dividend of 10 rupees per share for year ended March 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qyFVpG) Further company coverage:

05 May 2017
» More ATLP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates