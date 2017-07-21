Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)
ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,406.00INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.90 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs2,412.90
Open
Rs2,424.85
Day's High
Rs2,448.50
Day's Low
Rs2,340.00
Volume
24,108
Avg. Vol
21,540
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00
About
Atul Ltd is an integrated chemical company. The Company's products and services include basic chemicals and other chemical products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science Chemicals, and Performance and Other Chemicals. The Life Science Chemicals segment includes two sub-segments, including Crop Protection and,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs67,834.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|29.66
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Atul Ltd June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 344.3 million rupees versus 805.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Atul Ltd executes JV agreement with Akzo Nobel Chemicals International B.V.
* Says executes joint venture agreement with Akzo Nobel Chemicals International B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Atul Ltd March qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 638.6 million rupees versus profit 657.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Atul proposes dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Proposed dividend of 10 rupees per share for year ended March 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qyFVpG) Further company coverage: