Atos SE (ATOS.PA)
130.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
€130.90
235,282
€135.40
€90.75
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€14,023.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|105.20
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|1.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Atos signs contract with seven hospitals in Netherlands
* ATOS SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SEVEN HOSPITALS IN NETHERLANDS FOR PROVISION OF SERVER AND STORAGE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5
Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BRIEF-Atos acquires 3 healthcare consulting companies in the US
* ACQUIRES 3 KEY HEALTHCARE CONSULTING COMPANIES IN THE US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off
Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.
France's Worldline raises revenue, margin goals as acquisitions pay off
Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA said it raised its revenue and margin targets for 2017-2019 on the back of increased business following recent acquisitions.
BRIEF-Atos to acquire Siemens Convergence Creators
* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE END OF DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Atos announces new contract with Brazilian football club Sao Paulo
* ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CLUB SAO PAULO FOOTBALL CLUB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV
* ANNOUNCES A MULTI-VENDOR ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE THE DELIVERY OF VALUE FROM NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALISATION (NFV)
BRIEF-Worldline partners with Pathe and Hiventy to set up a digital platform for film conservation
* PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN PATHÉ, ATOS (WORLDLINE) AND HIVENTY TO SET UP A DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR FILM CONSERVATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Atos forms global reseller alliance with Dell
* ATOS FORMS GLOBAL RESELLER ALLIANCE WITH DELL WITH 8 TO 16 SOCKETS BULLION SERVERS