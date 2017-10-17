Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)
ATTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,890.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Attacq Limited is a capital growth property company. The Company operates through eight segments: Office and mixed-use properties, Retail properties, Light industrial properties, Hotels, Vacant land and infrastructure, Developments under construction, International investments and Head office/other. Its business has two focus... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R13,883.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|749.24
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Attacq announces resignation of Morne Wilken as director and CEO effective Dec. 31
* RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED
BRIEF-Attacq posts FY basic HEPS of 23 cents
* FY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 23.0 CENTS VERSUS 12.0 CENTS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: