Auto Hall SA (AUTO.CS)
AUTO.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
96.60MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null1.60 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
null95.00
Open
null98.40
Day's High
null98.40
Day's Low
null95.75
Volume
183
Avg. Vol
5,303
52-wk High
null118.90
52-wk Low
null95.00
About
Auto Hall SA is a Morocco-based car dealer and provider of industrial and agricultural equipment. The Company distributes cars and commercial vehicles of such brands as Ford, Fiat and Mitsubishi Motors, as well as construction and agricultural machinery, such as tractors, harvesters, engines and power generators, under New... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|4,759.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.25
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|3.62