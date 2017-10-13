Edition:
India

Aviva PLC (AV.L)

AV.L on London Stock Exchange

505.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
505.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,158,865
52-wk High
570.50
52-wk Low
411.30

Chart for

About

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities. The United... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): £19,947.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,011.17
Dividend: 8.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about AV.L

Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1

LONDON British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.

13 Oct 2017

Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1

LONDON British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1

LONDON, Oct 13 British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.

13 Oct 2017

Aviva to sell Taiwan business

LONDON, Oct 13 British insurer Aviva said on Friday it is to sell its 49 percent stake in its Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding, as it tries to focus on more profitable markets.​

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aviva agrees to sell 49 percent stake in Taiwan jv

* Has agreed to sell its entire 49 percent shareholding in its joint venture in Taiwan, First Aviva Life to joint venture partner First Financial Holding co. Ltd​

13 Oct 2017

MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director

Oct 11 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mike Craston non-executive director, effective immediately, and also named him chairman of the board of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd, effective Nov. 17.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Aviva buys majority stake in robo-adviser Wealthify

* Aviva today announces an agreement to acquire a majority shareholding in wealthify group limited

05 Oct 2017

Aviva sells Italian JV to Banco BPM for 265 million euros

LONDON British insurer Aviva said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Italian joint venture to Banco BPM for 265 million euros ($312.01 million) in cash.

29 Sep 2017

Aviva sells Italian JV to Banco BPM for 265 mln euros

LONDON, Sept 29 British insurer Aviva said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Italian joint venture to Banco BPM for 265 million euros ($312.01 million) in cash.

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Aviva to redeem $650m 8.25 pct fixed rate tier 1 notes

* AVIVA - ‍NOTIFICATION HAS BEEN GIVEN TO HOLDERS OF USD 650,000,000 8.25 PER CENT FIXED RATE TIER 1 NOTES THAT CO SHALL REDEEM NOTES IN FULL ON 3 NOVEMBER 2017​

28 Sep 2017
» More AV.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates