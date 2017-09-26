Edition:
Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)

AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,126.40INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-41.00 (-3.51%)
Prev Close
Rs1,167.40
Open
Rs1,170.00
Day's High
Rs1,175.00
Day's Low
Rs1,117.10
Volume
1,135,187
Avg. Vol
1,057,757
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30

Avenue Supermarts Limited is an India-based company, which owns and operates DMart stores. DMart is a supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. Each DMart store stocks home utility products, including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen,... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs689,769.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 624.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

BUZZ-India's Avenue Supermarts hits record high; Goldman starts at "buy"

** Avenue Supermarts Ltd surges as much as 18.4 pct to a record level of 1,218 rupees

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 billion rupees

08 Sep 2017

BUZZ-India's Avenue Supermarts hits record high; breaches 1,000 rupee level

** Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd gain as much as 3 pct to a record high of 1,019 rupees, surpassing the 1,000 rupee level for the first time

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for offer, issue of secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 10 billion

14 Aug 2017

Central Depository Services $81 million IPO subscribed 170 times

MUMBAI Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's 5.2 billion-rupee ($81 million) initial public offering of shares was subscribed almost 170 times on the last day of sale on Wednesday, making it the most oversubscribed IPO this year.

21 Jun 2017

Ordinary Indians rush into stocks, spurring a rally as well as risks

MUMBAI, May 4 With red-and-white headphones draped around her neck, 22-year-old Indian IT security consultant Abdhija Sharma looks like she would be more at home discussing the latest music or Bollywood movies than compound returns on equity investments.

04 May 2017
