Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)
1,126.40INR
3:56pm IST
Rs-41.00 (-3.51%)
Rs1,167.40
Rs1,170.00
Rs1,175.00
Rs1,117.10
1,135,187
1,057,757
Rs1,288.65
Rs558.30
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs689,769.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|624.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BUZZ-India's Avenue Supermarts hits record high; Goldman starts at "buy"
** Avenue Supermarts Ltd surges as much as 18.4 pct to a record level of 1,218 rupees
BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xRj6Om) Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Avenue Supermarts hits record high; breaches 1,000 rupee level
** Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd gain as much as 3 pct to a record high of 1,019 rupees, surpassing the 1,000 rupee level for the first time
BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for offer, issue of secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 10 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2vwYexc Further company coverage:
Central Depository Services $81 million IPO subscribed 170 times
MUMBAI Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's 5.2 billion-rupee ($81 million) initial public offering of shares was subscribed almost 170 times on the last day of sale on Wednesday, making it the most oversubscribed IPO this year.
Ordinary Indians rush into stocks, spurring a rally as well as risks
MUMBAI, May 4 With red-and-white headphones draped around her neck, 22-year-old Indian IT security consultant Abdhija Sharma looks like she would be more at home discussing the latest music or Bollywood movies than compound returns on equity investments.