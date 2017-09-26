BUZZ-India's Avenue Supermarts hits record high; Goldman starts at "buy" ** Avenue Supermarts Ltd surges as much as 18.4 pct to a record level of 1,218 rupees

BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 billion rupees

BUZZ-India's Avenue Supermarts hits record high; breaches 1,000 rupee level ** Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd gain as much as 3 pct to a record high of 1,019 rupees, surpassing the 1,000 rupee level for the first time

BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees * Seeks members' nod for offer, issue of secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 10 billion

Central Depository Services $81 million IPO subscribed 170 times MUMBAI Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's 5.2 billion-rupee ($81 million) initial public offering of shares was subscribed almost 170 times on the last day of sale on Wednesday, making it the most oversubscribed IPO this year.