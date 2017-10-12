UPDATE 1-Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers LAS VEGAS, Oct 11 Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

France offers Belgium to supply its army with Rafale war planes PARIS, Sept 7 France has offered Belgium a deal to purchase Dassault Aviation's Rafale war planes, the French Defence ministry said on Thursday, as Brussels seeks to replace 34 of its Lockheed Martin's F-16 planes.

Dassault CEO says in talks with India about more Rafale jets TOULON, France The chief executive of Dassault Aviation on Tuesday said the company was still in discussions with India over the possible purchase of additional twin-engine Rafale fighter jets, on top of the 36 ones India ordered in 2016.

Dassault says business jet market still weak PARIS, July 26 Dassault Aviation, the French maker of Falcon private jets and Rafale warplanes, said on Wednesday the business jet market remained weak, with high stocks of unsold aircraft hampering a tentative recovery in benchmark second-hand trading.

BRIEF-Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System * ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

AIRSHOW-Europe faces Herculean challenge to develop new fighter jet * France-German agreement seen as key catalyst (Adds reference to Russian fighter development in 7th paragraph)

CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-Europe faces Herculean challenge to develop new fighter jet PARIS, June 23 Europe is embarking on an expensive and politically charged effort to develop a new combat jet that will shape the future of the European fighter industry and its three existing programmes - Eurofighter, France's Rafale and Sweden's Gripen.

Dassault hopes to sell more Rafales to India GENEVA French planemaker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to start talks with India by the end of the year for additional sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full negotiations in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.