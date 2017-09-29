AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)
2,457.00GBp
1:11pm IST
2.00 (+0.08%)
2,455.00
2,432.00
2,464.00
2,407.00
2,103
360,371
2,522.00
1,655.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,551.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|64.00
|Dividend:
|27.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Aveva investors back Schneider deal
* ALL RESOLUTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Third time lucky as Aveva agrees £3 billion software deal with Schneider
LONDON France's Schneider Electric will take a 60 percent stake in an enlarged industrial software business worth about 3 billion pounds after agreeing to combine with Britain's Aveva Group at the third time of asking.
