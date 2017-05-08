Edition:
India

Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)

AWAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

824.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
828.00
Open
830.00
Day's High
830.00
Day's Low
821.00
Volume
1,911,220
Avg. Vol
1,640,785
52-wk High
955.00
52-wk Low
820.00

Chart for

About

Arrowhead Properties Limited is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three segments: Gauteng, Western Cape and Other. It owns a portfolio of retail, office and industrial properties throughout South Africa, and holds an interest in Indluplace, as well as minority interests in Dipula and Rebosis, which own... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.30
Market Cap(Mil.): R8,614.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,037.92
Dividend: 22.05
Yield (%): 10.63

Financials

Latest News about AWAJ.J

BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties appoints Riaz Kader to board of directors

* Riaz Kader appointed executive director to board of directors and as chief operating officer, with effect from 8 May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

08 May 2017
» More AWAJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates