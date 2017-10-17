Edition:
AXA SA (AXAF.PA)

AXAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€25.48
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,593,361
52-wk High
€26.07
52-wk Low
€19.03

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company's segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment's products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and... (more)

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): €62,923.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,425.73
Dividend: 1.16
Yield (%): 4.47

Latest News about AXAF.PA

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17)

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

17 Oct 2017

MOVES-Bentham IMF, RenCap Securities, Crayhill Capital Management, Macquarie Group

Oct 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

17 Oct 2017

MOVES-AXA's asset management arm names new Italy CIO

Oct 16 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management arm of French insurer AXA SA, appointed Alessandro Tentori as chief investment officer for Italy.

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Axa's stake in Monte dei Paschi all but wiped out after state bailout

* French insurer Axa has reduced its stake in the lender to 0.038 percent from 3.17 percent after a state recapitalisation scheme, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

03 Oct 2017

AXA knocking on doors of French peers over asset management tie-up

PARIS AXA has talked to BNP Paribas and Natixis in its search for a partner for its fund management arm, aiming to build a business with at least 1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) of assets under management, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

20 Sep 2017

AXA explores options for European asset management arm: Bloomberg

French insurer AXA is reviewing options for its European asset management business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.

14 Sep 2017

Two dozen bidders in fray to buy AXA's wealth management unit in HK: sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG About two dozen bidders, mainly from China, are vying to buy the Hong Kong wealth management unit of AXA SA , which the French insurer is looking to sell as it focuses on fast-growing businesses in Asia, three people familiar with the matter said.

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Two dozen bidders in fray to buy AXA's wealth management unit in HK -sources

* AXA Wealth unit expected to be valued at about $500 mln-sources

13 Sep 2017

