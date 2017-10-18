Nifty snaps four-day rally; Axis Bank slumps The Nifty snapped a four-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday, after a rise in bad loans at Axis Bank Ltd sparked concerns about the recovery of stressed assets in the country's banking sector.

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 17 Oct 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A166A6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Oct-17 99.8837 6.0713 1 100 99.

UPDATE 1-India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises around 36 pct * Loans on watch list down 24 pct from previous quarter (Adds details, background)

India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises about 36 pct Oct 17 Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit jumped by about 36 percent, as provisions for bad loans eased from a year earlier.

