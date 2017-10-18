Edition:
Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS)

AXBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

449.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.35 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs460.30
Open
Rs458.65
Day's High
Rs461.05
Day's Low
Rs447.50
Volume
21,127,981
Avg. Vol
7,172,243
52-wk High
Rs547.50
52-wk Low
Rs424.40

About

Axis Bank Limited (the Bank) provides a suite of corporate and retail banking products. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Retail Banking, Corporate/Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Business. Its Treasury operations include investments in sovereign and corporate debt, equity and mutual funds, trading operations, derivative... (more)

Beta: 2.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,206,891.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,397.72
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 0.99

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about AXBK.NS

Nifty snaps four-day rally; Axis Bank slumps

The Nifty snapped a four-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday, after a rise in bad loans at Axis Bank Ltd sparked concerns about the recovery of stressed assets in the country's banking sector.

18 Oct 2017

India's NSE index snaps 4-day rally; Axis Bank slumps

Oct 18 India's NSE index snapped a four-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday, after a rise in bad loans at Axis Bank Ltd sparked concerns about the recovery of stressed assets in the country's banking sector.

18 Oct 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 17

Oct 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A166A6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Oct-17 99.8837 6.0713 1 100 99.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Axis Bank to keep MCLRs unchanged​

* Says ‍bank has decided to keep MCLRs unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 36 pct

* Sept quarter net NPA 3.12 percent versus 2.30 percent previous quarter

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises around 36 pct

* Loans on watch list down 24 pct from previous quarter (Adds details, background)

17 Oct 2017

India's Axis Bank Q2 profit rises about 36 pct

Oct 17 Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit jumped by about 36 percent, as provisions for bad loans eased from a year earlier.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Axis Bank Sept-qtr profit up about 36 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 4.32 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.19 billion rupees last year

17 Oct 2017

Nifty ends flat after record high; Axis, Wipro fall

The Nifty ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.

17 Oct 2017

India's NSE ends flat after record high; Axis, Wipro fall

Oct 17 The broader NSE index ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.

17 Oct 2017
