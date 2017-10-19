BRIEF-American Express names Stephen J. Squeri as new CEO * American Express announces Stephen J. Squeri to succeed Kenneth I. Chenault as chairman and Chief Executive Officer

BRIEF-American Express says FY2017 EPS guidance raised to $5.80-$5.90​ * American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated provisions for losses were $769 million, up 53 percent from $504 million a year ago​

BRIEF-American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50 * American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50, up 25%

UPDATE 2-U.S. top court to review antitrust claims against American Express WASHINGTON, Oct 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether American Express Co is violating federal antitrust law by forbidding merchants that accept its credit cards from encouraging customers to use rival cards that charge lower fees.

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan's card gamble lures millennial travelers, squeezes competitors NEW YORK, Oct 13 Morrie Low, a 28-year-old who works for a mobile technology start-up in Seattle, called from vacation in Taiwan to chat about what he has been doing the past year with his Chase Sapphire Reserve card.

Buffett says success of Trump tax plan may affect stock investments Warren Buffett is closely monitoring whether U.S. President Donald Trump can lower corporate taxes, one of the rare times the billionaire has looked to Washington to help him decide which stocks to buy and sell.