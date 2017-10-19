Edition:
American Express Co (AXP.N)

AXP.N on New York Stock Exchange

92.09USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
$91.90
Open
$92.96
Day's High
$93.26
Day's Low
$91.97
Volume
1,144,815
Avg. Vol
1,135,398
52-wk High
$93.34
52-wk Low
$64.75

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company's principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), Internatio... (more)

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): $80,928.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 883.98
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 1.53

P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

BRIEF-American Express names Stephen J. Squeri as new CEO

* American Express announces Stephen J. Squeri to succeed Kenneth I. Chenault as chairman and Chief Executive Officer

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-American Express says FY2017 EPS guidance raised to $5.80-$5.90​

* American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated provisions for losses were $769 million, up 53 percent from $504 million a year ago​

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50

* American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50, up 25%

19 Oct 2017

U.S. top court to review antitrust claims against American Express

WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether American Express Co is violating federal antitrust law by forbidding merchants that accept its credit cards from encouraging customers to use rival cards that charge lower fees.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan's card gamble lures millennial travelers, squeezes competitors

NEW YORK, Oct 13 Morrie Low, a 28-year-old who works for a mobile technology start-up in Seattle, called from vacation in Taiwan to chat about what he has been doing the past year with his Chase Sapphire Reserve card.

13 Oct 2017

JPMorgan's card gamble lures millennial travelers, squeezes competitors

NEW YORK Morrie Low, a 28-year-old who works for a mobile technology start-up in Seattle, called from vacation in Taiwan to chat about what he has been doing the past year with his Chase Sapphire Reserve card.

13 Oct 2017

Buffett says success of Trump tax plan may affect stock investments

Warren Buffett is closely monitoring whether U.S. President Donald Trump can lower corporate taxes, one of the rare times the billionaire has looked to Washington to help him decide which stocks to buy and sell.

04 Oct 2017

Banco Santander-Chile (STG.SN) $48.47 --
Citigroup Inc (C.N) $73.53 +0.65
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.OQ) $982.91 0.00
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) $27.17 +0.59
Bank of America Corp (BAC_pa.N) $26.57 +0.02
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) 744.50 -4.10
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) $99.51 +1.40
Capital One Financial Corp. (COF.N) $89.67 +2.19
Visa Inc (V.N) $107.55 +0.53
Mastercard Inc (MA.N) $145.38 +0.40

