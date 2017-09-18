Edition:
Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO)

AXY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.03
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,142
52-wk High
$6.13
52-wk Low
$4.20

About

Alterra Power Corp is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of renewable power projects. It operates power plants totaling over 750 megawatts (MW) of capacity. Its portfolio includes: Reykjanes, an approximately 100 MW geothermal power generation facility in Iceland;... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.03
Market Cap(Mil.): $308.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 58.31
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.93 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about AXY.TO

BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍alterra acquired Jawbone​ project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces $133 million refinancing at HS ORKA

* Alterra power announces $133 million refinancing at hs orka

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alterra qtrly consolidated revenue up 24 pct to $17.2 mln

* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

* Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process

* Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power announces final settlement of Icelandic bond

* Says Magma Energy Sweden entered into an agreement to settle its US$71.3 million non-recourse bond​

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment

* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power reports potential sale of blue lagoon interest

* Alterra Power announces potential sale of blue lagoon interest

16 May 2017

BRIEF-Alterra Power qtrly revenue rose 22 pct to $18.2 mln

* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and annual general and special meeting

12 May 2017
