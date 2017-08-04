Edition:
India

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX_u.TO)

AX_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$13.92
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
249,918
52-wk High
$14.03
52-wk Low
$11.37

Chart for

About

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis' units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,048.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 150.59
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 7.94

Financials

Latest News about AX_u.TO

BRIEF-Artis Q2 FFO per share C$0.36

* Artis releases second quarter results: accretive capital recycling; improved geographical diversification

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Artis REIT Q1 revenue C$139.5 million

* Artis releases first quarter results: continued capital recycling; strengthened balance sheet metrics

09 May 2017
» More AX_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates