BRIEF-Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development * Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication​

BRIEF-Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease * Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer LONDON, Oct 18 U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.

Pfizer weighs $15 billion sale of consumer healthcare business Pfizer said on Tuesday it was considering the sale or spin-off of its consumer healthcare business, shaking up the industry and potentially putting a headache pill to lip balm operation worth some $15 billion up for grabs.

UPDATE 4-Pfizer weighs $15 bln sale of consumer healthcare business * Possible buyers include existing OTC drugmakers and Nestle (Adds Breakingviews link)

BRIEF-Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires Reims, France facility from AstraZeneca * Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires secondary solid dosage form manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility from AstraZeneca in France

Drug industry gives up legal battle over new UK cost curbs LONDON Britain's pharmaceuticals industry has thrown in the towel in a legal battle over new cost curbs imposed by the state-run health service, after failing to secure a judicial review.