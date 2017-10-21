UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production * Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

BRIEF-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production * Boeing, mitsubishi heavy industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

UPDATE 2-Honeywell sees aero margin widening, hikes 2017 revenue forecast Oct 20 Honeywell International Inc expects its aerospace profit margins to keep widening, helped by strong demand for service and spare parts, though margins will not improve as much as they did in the third quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday as Honeywell reported results.

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 billion SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

BRIEF-China Southern Airlines signs agreement to buy aircraft from Boeing * Says it signs agreement to buy 8 B777-300ER, 30 B737-8 aircraft from Boeing

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week * Deal announced in February, not in Boeing order book under airline's name

Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week * Deal announced in February but not yet in Boeing order book