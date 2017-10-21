Edition:
India

Boeing Co (BA.N)

BA.N on New York Stock Exchange

264.75USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$5.71 (+2.20%)
Prev Close
$259.04
Open
$260.21
Day's High
$264.82
Day's Low
$259.48
Volume
1,032,226
Avg. Vol
838,444
52-wk High
$264.82
52-wk Low
$134.34

Chart for

About

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company's segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): $152,842.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 591.08
Dividend: 1.42
Yield (%): 2.20

Financials

Latest News about BA.N

UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

* Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

12:16pm IST

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

11:19am IST

BRIEF-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

* Boeing, mitsubishi heavy industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

10:42am IST

UPDATE 2-Honeywell sees aero margin widening, hikes 2017 revenue forecast

Oct 20 Honeywell International Inc expects its aerospace profit margins to keep widening, helped by strong demand for service and spare parts, though margins will not improve as much as they did in the third quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday as Honeywell reported results.

21 Oct 2017

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 billion

SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Southern Airlines signs agreement to buy aircraft from Boeing

* Says it signs agreement to buy 8 B777-300ER, 30 B737-8 aircraft from Boeing

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week

* Deal announced in February, not in Boeing order book under airline's name

20 Oct 2017

Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week

* Deal announced in February but not yet in Boeing order book

20 Oct 2017

Airbus CSeries deal unlikely to spur quick boost in sales -Air Lease CEO

MONTREAL, Oct 19 Airbus SE's deal with Bombardier boosts confidence in the CSeries jet program but may not spur many new sales until it is finalized and a U.S. trade dispute is resolved, the head of a major aircraft leasing firm said on Thursday.

20 Oct 2017
» More BA.N News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Airbus SE (AIR.PA) €80.72 --
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT.N) $320.00 +3.16
General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N) $213.86 +2.22
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC.N) $294.60 +1.95
Raytheon Company (RTN.N) $188.90 +1.95
Bombardier, Inc. (BBDb.TO) $2.84 --
Bombardier, Inc. (BBDa.TO) $2.85 --
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pd.TO) $11.69 --
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pc.TO) $17.85 --
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pb.TO) $10.85 --

Earnings vs. Estimates