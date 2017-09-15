* Says ‍approved cumulative investment of 1.75 billion rupees over 5 yrs in financing activities in education sector​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ybJ2Fk Further company coverage:

** Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd , Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Ugar Sugar Ltd post gains in the range of 2 pct to 8 pct