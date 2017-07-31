Edition:
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (BACHCOB.MX)

BACHCOB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

96.17MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$96.13
Open
$97.00
Day's High
$97.00
Day's Low
$94.52
Volume
209,189
Avg. Vol
238,877
52-wk High
$103.00
52-wk Low
$77.34

About

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bachoco) is a holding company. The Company owns and manages over 1,000 facilities, organized in approximately 10 production complexes and over 60 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Bachoco operates through two segments: poultry and others. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): $60,318.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 600.00
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 1.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Albertville Quality Foods

* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Albertville Quality Foods

31 Jul 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC.OQ) $31.04 +0.55
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN.N) $71.54 +0.13
Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N) $33.91 +0.15
Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) $30.74 +0.12
Seaboard Corp (SEB.A) $4,270.00 -79.95
Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM.OQ) $42.30 +0.35

